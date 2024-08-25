San Francisco Giants All-Star Believes ‘It Was Good That I Was Sent Down'
The San Francisco Giants season has been interesting on multiple fronts. Perhaps the most surprising, however, has been the struggles from right-handed All-Star closer Camilo Doval.
Doval, once viewed as one of the best closers in baseball, hasn't pitched how he did in the first three campaigns of his career this year.
He posted a 4.70 ERA before being optioned to Triple-A. He now has a 4.57 ERA after striking out two in 1 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
On the season, the Dominican Republic native also has a 1.59 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
The Giants optioning Doval, despite the struggles, came as a surprise. In the middle of a playoff push, they decided he needed to get work in the minors.
His play wasn't the only reason for that. Doval had expressed frustration in the dugout multiple times, throwing tantrums after bad outings. While that isn't uncommon, it's unacceptable when it gets to the level it did for him.
He spoke about San Francisco's decision with Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, admitting how surprising it was.
“I was very surprised (at being optioned),” Doval said through Spanish interpreter Erwin Higueros. “My reaction was, ‘Wow.’ But they know what they’re doing. If they thought that’s what they needed to do, then I accept their decision. I’m here to do what the team wants me to do. I’m here to help the team win.”
It's one of the many hard realities of Major League Baseball.
As the Giants continue their playoff push, five games out in the National League Wild Card race, Doval will be an important factor.
San Francisco will need him to do what he's done in years past, as it could be why they make the playoffs if he does.
Doval's best season came in 2023, when he posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and struck out 87 hitters in 67 2/3 innings pitched. He led the National League in saves and games finished.
Getting optioned is all about what a player makes of it. Some sulk and never return, while others take it as a challenge and look to improve.
Doval believes it was a good thing, and for the Giants, that was the best-case scenario.
“In my case, I think it was good that I was sent down. It made me realize who I was.”