San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays, Dead at 93
Legendary San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays has passed away at the age of 93, the Giants announced on Tuesday night.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the team posted on X.
A cause of death has yet to be announced.
Mays, not only a San Francisco icon, but a baseball icon, did more for the game than many others in the history of the sport.
A Hall of Famer, two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, and a World Series champion, he accomplished everything that a baseball player could.
The "Say Hey Kid" was brilliant on and off the field, starting his career in the Negro League before joining Major League Baseball.
The Giants will play at Rickwood Field on Thursday, a tribute to Mays and the rest of the Negro League. Rickwood Field was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, who Mays played for.
While the game had already been announced, this adds an even bigger story. The players will certainly be playing in his honor.
His son, Michael Mays, said his father passed peacefully and among his loved ones, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” Mays son, Michael Mays, said. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”
Rest in peace to a baseball legend.