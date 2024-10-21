What Is Biggest Weakness for San Francisco Giants Heading Into Offseason?
As the San Francisco Giants get prepared for a big offseason, they will have new leadership leading the way.
For the last three years, the Giants have missed the playoffs, as the team has fallen into mediocrity. Now, Buster Posey will be in charge of trying to lead San Francisco into a new era of success.
Unfortunately for Posey, he isn’t inheriting a great situation with the Giants. This offseason, there are a few areas that San Francisco will need to improve.
Recently, the Giants have been trying to lure superstars to the Bay Area, but have been unsuccessful. One of the reasons why Posey was brought in was to help rectify that problem, and that could be the top priority this offseason.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about what the biggest weakness for the Giants is this season and highlighted the need for adding a big bat.
“In recent years, the Giants have tried and failed in courting big bats like Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. New president of baseball operations Buster Posey will now inherit the yearslong struggle of trying to get big bats to come to San Francisco. Oracle Park is arguably the nicest stadium in the sport. It's also one of the least hitter-friendly parks in the sport, with Barry Bonds in 2004 being the last Giant to homer 30 times in a season. The Giants need multiple big bats, and like the Mariners, they might be best served trying to find at least one on the trade market.”
While the Giants have some good pieces, they certainly are in need of adding a superstar-caliber hitter with some pop. The addition of Matt Chapman and locking him up to a long extension was a good move, as he is a very good overall player. However, he isn’t a superstar.
Locking up the third baseman was a good start, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the lineup in San Francisco. This offseason, there will be a lot of potential impact bats available in free agency, but Posey will have to convince players of his vision for the franchise.
With the National League West being arguably one of the best divisions in baseball, the Giants have a long way to go before they can truly expect to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Adding a power bat to the lineup would be a good start, but San Francisco has a lot of work to do this offseason.