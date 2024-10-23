3 Reasons Why San Francisco Giants Should Trade for Bo Bichette
The San Francisco Giants had another tough season, as they missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.
This offseason, the Giants will have new leadership, as Buster Posey has taken over as President of Baseball Operations. The hope is that Posey will be able to help turn things around in San Francisco, as they have seemingly fallen way behind some of the teams in their division.
With the offseason approaching, the Giants will surely be trying to make some improvements, as a rebuilding team wouldn’t have handed Matt Chapman the contract extension that they did this season.
Now, how San Francisco will go about fixing things will be the question. Ideally, the organization will be able to bring in a star from free agency, but that hasn’t been the case in recent attempts. With that being said, they might look to improve in the trade market.
One player who would be potentially a good fit is Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. While Bichette is a shortstop and the Giants have Tyler Fitzgerald at the position, they could always look to move one to second base.
The former All-Star had his name mentioned a lot at the trade deadline this past campaign, and as the winter approaches, he likely will again.
Here are three reasons why San Francisco should pursue the slugger in a trade this offseason.
Buying On Sale
After the worst season of his career, Bichette’s trade value is certainly at an all-time low. For the Giants, buying low or on sale makes a lot of sense for a franchise that isn’t rich in prospects.
While the Blue Jays might be willing to move their shortstop, the asking price can’t be nearly as high as it would have been a couple of years ago. As a free agent after the 2025 season, the Giants could get a potential impact player at a steep discount.
Need Hitting
Arguably, the most important thing for San Francisco to improve in this offseason is hitting. This is a lineup that really didn’t put much fear into opponents in 2024, and it resulted in a very mediocre season.
Prior to last year, Bichette had totaled at least a .290 batting average and at least 20 home runs for three straight seasons. Those types of offensive numbers would be a welcome sight for a Giants' lineup that lacked both hitting for average and power.
All-Star Potential
Adding a star has certainly been a goal for San Francisco for a number of years now. However, they have been unsuccessful in recruiting one to the Bay Area, and that has surely been frustrating.
While Bichette might not be a superstar, he is a two-time All-Star and is just 26-years-old. There is still a possibility that the shortstop hasn’t played his best baseball yet, as he will attempt to chalk up the 2024 season to just an outlier in his career.