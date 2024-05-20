San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes Shocking Revelation After Gutsy Win
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks didn't have his best stuff on Sunday, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the box score.
Hicks logged five innings of one-run ball against the Colorado Rockies in Sunday's series finale, helping the Giants finish off a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over their division rivals at Oracle Park. He yielded just three hits and one walk, throwing 49 of his 72 pitches for strikes and inducing seven groundouts. The only run he allowed came on a first-inning solo homer by Ryan McMahon.
After the game, however, Hicks admitted to reporters that he wasn't feeling 100%. He revealed that he was dealing with a stomach bug and threw up his pregame meal before his start, forcing him to munch on light snacks throughout the game in an effort to regain his strength.
Hicks' weakened state was evident in his diminished velocity. He maxed out at 92 mph and his average velocity was down roughly 3.5 mph from his season average. He generated only seven swinging strikes and just one strikeout -- his second-lowest total of the season.
Still, that didn't stop Hicks from grinding through five innings and finding other ways to get outs. He kept the Rockies' hitters off balance and got them to chase outside the strike zone, resulting in plenty of weak contact. Hicks still managed to turn in another gem, lowering his ERA to 2.38 (fifth-best in the National League) and improving his record to 4-1.
Given Hicks' condition, it makes sense why manager Bob Melvin limited him to just 72 pitches and five innings before going to the bullpen. The 72 pitches were Hicks' fewest this season.
Still, credit to Hicks for going out there and giving his best in difficult circumstances. Melvin praised the 27-year-old right-hander for giving the team five quality innings and staying in the game as long as he could, helping preserve the bullpen and get the win.
Hopefully Hicks makes a quick recovery and feels better for his next start. He's currently scheduled to face the New York Mets at Citi Field this weekend.