San Francisco Giants Leader Shares Admission Following Fourth-Consecutive Victory

The San Francisco Giants are rolling after winning four-consecutive games and one outfielder shares his thoughts on the teams chemistry.

May 19, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17)
/ Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants might finally be resembling the team the front office was hoping they would be in the 2024 MLB season after a fourth consecutive win on Sunday after hammering the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

For much of the season the Giants have struggled, whether it be at the plate or on the mound, a disappointing development considering the pieces they added in free agency during the winter.

But a sweep of the Rockies at home has now brought San Francisco's record to 23-25 and just one game behind the San Diego Padres in the National League West. Perhaps more importantly that means the Giants are just one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

That's important as the team heads into June when the idea of the trade deadline starts to sneak into the front office's mind and whether or not to add to this team. Simply punching your ticket to the postseason is enough these days, just look at the reigning World Series champions Texas Rangers who entered the playoffs with a postseason berth.

All of these things are also at the forefront of the clubhouse's thoughts as well. Speaking with NBC Sports after Sunday's win, San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos shared his thoughts on the clubhouse's chemistry despite the turbulent season.

"We have a good chemistry in the clubhouse, for sure," said Ramos. "All the guys are happy to be here, they come to compete and everyone is on the same page."

Teams with great clubhouse chemistry usually end up being okay down the stretch despite results on the field. Baseball seasons are full of ups and downs, perhaps the Giants are experiencing their "down" to begin the season.

But with four-straight wins and the imminent return of ace Blake Snell, things are looking up for this San Francisco squad as the hunt down San Diego and the rest of the NL West.

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.