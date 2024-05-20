San Francisco Giants Leader Shares Admission Following Fourth-Consecutive Victory
The San Francisco Giants might finally be resembling the team the front office was hoping they would be in the 2024 MLB season after a fourth consecutive win on Sunday after hammering the Colorado Rockies 4-1.
For much of the season the Giants have struggled, whether it be at the plate or on the mound, a disappointing development considering the pieces they added in free agency during the winter.
But a sweep of the Rockies at home has now brought San Francisco's record to 23-25 and just one game behind the San Diego Padres in the National League West. Perhaps more importantly that means the Giants are just one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot.
That's important as the team heads into June when the idea of the trade deadline starts to sneak into the front office's mind and whether or not to add to this team. Simply punching your ticket to the postseason is enough these days, just look at the reigning World Series champions Texas Rangers who entered the playoffs with a postseason berth.
All of these things are also at the forefront of the clubhouse's thoughts as well. Speaking with NBC Sports after Sunday's win, San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos shared his thoughts on the clubhouse's chemistry despite the turbulent season.
"We have a good chemistry in the clubhouse, for sure," said Ramos. "All the guys are happy to be here, they come to compete and everyone is on the same page."
Teams with great clubhouse chemistry usually end up being okay down the stretch despite results on the field. Baseball seasons are full of ups and downs, perhaps the Giants are experiencing their "down" to begin the season.
But with four-straight wins and the imminent return of ace Blake Snell, things are looking up for this San Francisco squad as the hunt down San Diego and the rest of the NL West.