San Francisco Giants Receiving Unexpected Elite Production from Rookie Slugger
The San Francisco Giants have very slim playoff hopes. They are currently listed with a 2.7 percent chance to make the postseason by ESPN.
That percentage would be zero if not for the heroics of Tyler Fitzgerald. Far from the most heralded youngster on the roster, he has carried the offense for a chunk of the season.
Coming into the season, Fitzgerald wasn’t even a top-20 prospect for the Giants. Some projected him as a potential benchpiece for San Francisco during spring training because of the intangibles he brought to the table.
Playing a majority of his innings at shortstop, the Louisville product has also logged innings in center field and second base. Defensive versatility and his speed were considered the best assets he brought to the table, perfect skills for a backup.
Both of those things have been on display throughout the 2024 season for the Giants. But, Bob Melvin and the franchise have to be pleasantly surprised with what else he has brought to the table.
That has led to former MLB front office executive Jim Bowden highlighting Fitzgerald as one of the best rookies in the National League this season. In a piece for The Athletic, Bowden praised his overall performance, placing him at No. 6.
“The biggest rookie surprise in the NL this year is Tyler Fitzgerald, who has slashed .307/.362/.594 (170 OPS+) in 202 at-bats with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 28 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts. He’s a shortstop who also plays center field and some second base. He ranks in the 85th percentile in outs above average and 99th percentile in sprint speed. He crushes fastballs, hitting .336 against them; eight of his 14 home runs have come against fastballs,” wrote Bowden.
Calling him the biggest surprise would be an understatement. There isn’t anyone who foresaw this level of performance from the rookie, who was originally expected to provide a spark off the bench.
Not only has Fitzgerald blown those expectations out of the water, but he is cementing his status as a core piece of the team’s foundation moving forward.
Since June, he has been on fire at the plate. Had he not become a one-man wrecking crew at the plate, all of San Francisco’s attention would have been turned to 2025 already.
While he isn’t considered a favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, Fitzgerald does deserve some recognition.