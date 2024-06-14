San Francisco Giants Reinstate Veteran Shortstop From 10-Day IL
The San Francisco Giants will add a veteran back to their lineup, as shortstop Nick Ahmed was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Friday, according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Casey Schmitt was optioned.
Marco Luciano was also reinstated from the IL and sent to Triple-A Sacramento.
Ahmed, who's only played in 36 games this year, could bring a boost to a struggling Giants lineup. While he hasn't been the best hitter in baseball over the past four seasons, the 34-year-old is a steady veteran and should elevate their defensive profile.
In 110 at-bats, the right-handed hitter is slashing .236/.274/.291 with an OPS+ of 67, causing some concern for how this offense will look with him back in the lineup.
Questions arise for the coaching staff now, as shortstop Brett Wisely has proven that he deserves to stay in the mix. They could move Ahmed and Wisely around, but it's tough to imagine a scenario where they completely take Wisely out of the lineup.
The youngster understands that Ahmed brings a different presence to the team as a veteran. Wisely wants to win and is ready to do whatever it takes for San Francisco to accomplish that.
"I feel like I'm just trying to do my job and help the team win," Wisely told NBC Sports Bay Area after Wednesday's win. "Nick Ahmed's a really good infielder, a Gold Glove guy, can swing the bat well."
Wisely has been one of the few bright spots in the lineup, slashing .317/.333/.467 with an OPS+ of 133 in 60 at-bats.
A small sample size, but enough to warrant him continuing to playing even with Ahmed's return.