San Francisco Giants' Current Shortstop Speaks On Looming Return of Nick Ahmed
The San Francisco Giants might've found something in young shortstop Brett Wisely.
At 25 years old, the left-handed hitter has impressed in his 60 at-bats this season, slashing .317/.333/.467 with two home runs.
Wisely has had an opportunity to play due to the multiple injuries the team has dealt with this year. Many of the players injured haven't been replaced in a positive way, but that can't be said for the Florida native.
Shortstop Nick Ahmed is expected to return in the near future, likely taking control of the position. Ahmed isn't much of a hitter, especially in the later stages of his 11-year big league career.
In 110 at-bats, the Massachusetts native had slashed .236/.274/.291 with zero home runs prior to his injury.
With his return looming, Wisely spoke about the situation.
"I feel like I'm just trying to do my job and help the team win," Wisely told NBC Sports Bay Area after Wednesday's win. "Nick Ahmed's a really good infielder, a Gold Glove guy, can swing the bat well. So I'm just trying to fill in his shoes while he's gone. When he gets back, shortstop's his position, so I just want to stay up here and help the team win as much as I can."
With how he's played, the Giants don't have much of an option but to keep him up at the big-league level.
Their offense has been below-average all year, and losing a player with an OPS+ of 124 doesn't help that.
Wisely had 120 at-bats in the Majors in 2023 and played much differently than he has this season when he slashed just .175/.231/.267 with two home runs and 40 strikeouts.
He said his confidence has been a big part of his success.
"I don't feel like I need to impress anybody. I just feel like I just got to play my game," Wisely said. "I know I'm capable of playing up here now and I got a little confidence under my belt, so it's not that I have to impress anybody. I just need to play my game and stick to what I do good."
San Francisco has been searching for homegrown, young talent, and he's proven to be just that.
Allowing him to play, even if it's at a different position, seems to be the right decision.