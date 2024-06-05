San Francisco Giants Shortstop Denies NL Pennant Ring From Former Team
The San Francisco Giants went to Arizona to face off with the Diamondbacks for a three game series on Monday. Prior to the opening game, the Diamondbacks had planned to honor Nick Ahmed and give him a ring for his contributions in helping the team win the NL Pennant in 2023. However, Ahmed turned them down.
The 34-year-old spent the first ten seasons of his career in Arizona. He won two gold gloves and played nearly everyday for the majority of his career in Phoenix. No reason was given as to why he turned down the offer for a ring, but there are circumstances surrounding his depature from the team that may explain it.
On September 7 of 2023, the Diamondbacks designated Ahmed for assignment, and released him just two days later. After ten years with the team, and just before a playoff run, the shortstop was understandably upset.
"10 years and ripping a band-aid off in 10 minutes," he told reporters after the release.
Him turning down the ring could signal that he might still hold some resentment for how the whole situation played out.
In February of 2024, the Giants signed Ahmed to a minor league contract. He eventually won the starting shortstop job over Marco Luciano out of camp and was the opening day starter for San Francisco.
In his 36 games in 2024, the gold glover was hitting .236 with a .564 OPS and just a 67 OPS+. Defensivley, however, he continued his excellence with four outs above average. His bat has left a lot to be desired, though, as it has been his whole career. He's never had an OPS+ of 100.
The Giants weren't looking for him to be a masher, though. He was expected to be the veteran defender who could be put in the lineup with no worry, and has been that until his injury. He was placed on the 10-day IL on May 10 with a wrist injury.
He began his rehab on June 1 and went hitless in his first appearance, but played shortstop which is a good sign. Without Ahmed, San Francisco has struggled at shortstop. Brett Wisely has been fine defensively, but Casey Schmitt and Marco Luciano, before his injury, have both struggled mightily playing in the six hole.
With Ahmed's return, they will be able to pencil him into the lineup everday and not have to worry about his defense, but will lose something with his bat in there.
Time will tell if Ahmed will turn down a ring from the Giants should they make a deep postseason run, but if this story is an indication, it's doubtful he will if he doesn't spend the whole season with the team. But who knows, this is something you don't see very often.