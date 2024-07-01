San Francisco Giants Rookie Proves Reliable in Unexpected Debut Start
The San Francisco Giants have had to make a number of roster moves over the course of the season to supplement their pitching staff. A number of players have made their debut and they've even made some acquisitions that didn't quite work out. However, one rookie, Spencer Bivens, has emerged as someone the team can count on for high leverage situations and even length.
Bivens, a 30-year-old rookie, is an incredible story. After going undrafted, he played in a number of foreign and independent leagues. In 2022, he signed with the Giants and had been a steady reliever as he moved up the system, making it all the way to Triple-A in his first season.
He really broke out in 2023 when he posted a 3.68 ERA in 33 games across two levels. He began 2024 and continued his upward trajectory, starting the year at Triple-A. Pitching in the PCL can be difficult, as it is a big hitters league. However, Bivens dominated in 21 games, posting a 2.81 ERA over 41.2 innings. His performance earned him his first promotion to the big leagues, and it appears as if he is here to stay.
In his debut, Bivens was able to provide multiple innings in what was a bullpen game for San Francisco. He impressed, throwing three innings while allowing just one run and striking out four. After struggling in his second game, surrendering three runs (two earned) in two innings, his next three appearances were lock down, with six strikeouts in four innings and not allowing a run.
On Sunday, in a tied series against San Francisco's biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bivens had his breakout game and put his name more on the national stage.
The reliever was asked to start Sunday's rubber match while the team only has two healthy starters. In his first career start and at a time the Giants needed it, Bivens threw five innings of one run ball to help the Giants to a big win.
In his five innings of work, the right-hander struck out three, including getting Shohei Ohtani twice. One of which was a big strikeout to end the fifth, in which Bivens showed his excitement for getting the big out, but earned some scorn from those covering the Dodgers.
The rookie won't blow anyone away with his stuff, sitting mid-90s on the fastball, but his secondary pitches are the key. He has yet to allow a hit on his two secondary pitches, the sweeper and changeup. Five of his 14 strikeouts have come on those two pitches, at the time of writing.
With the recent DFA of Spencer Howard and Luke Jackson struggling to miss bats, Spencer Bivens is providing something the Giants desperately need: innings. Until the team gets arms back and healthy, they will be relying on the bullpen to get them through games, and Bivens has shown he can be one of those pitchers.