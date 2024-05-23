Should San Francisco Giants Bring In New Elite Reliever?
The San Francisco Giants are heating up and could be back into the playoff picture. If they feel good with their momentum despite the adversity they have faced, they could look to the trade market as buyers.
One of the biggest holes left on the roster is the bullpen.
As the Colorado Rockies blow their roster up, one of the most sought after names at the MLB trade deadline will be reliever Jalen Beeks.
Beeks is in the middle of a career-best season and has taken just one blown save since April. Any team with a need in the bullpen will likely be interested.
The southpaw is currently sporting a 2.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He doesn’t overpower batters with a very powerful fastball, but gets results and doesn’t get hit hard. Opponents have an xBA of just .206 against him, which is one of the best marks in the league.
He’s relying more on his fastball than usual this season and finding some good value with it. It’s an average 94.8 MPH and doesn’t move a ton, but his unique throwing motion acts as a disruptor.
Last year was a down-year for him, but he has been mostly consistent outside of that since finding his footing in the majors.
The 30-year-old could act as a nice rental option for the rest of the season. He could strike a good balance between being a reliable option but also not breaking the bank. Some expected interest from around the league could drive the price up a bit, but he’s still just a rental option.
San Francisco doesn't need a new closer, but Beeks does bring value as a normal reliever. He would also be the best-performing lefty on the roster as both Taylor Rogers and Erik Miller have had ups-and-downs this season.