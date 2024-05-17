San Francisco Giants Could Find Great Value In Angels Bullpen
The San Francisco Giants season has been full of disappointments, but the bullpen has been one of the biggest.
Mason Miller is driving all of the conversations around the reliever trade market, but San Francisco should be looking for value as opposed to shipping out big name prospects.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal listed three intriguing pitchers on the Los Angeles Angels that could be intriguing options for the Giants. Adam Cimber, Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez could all be available.
Estevez is in a down year, on paper, but that could actually work in favor if San Francisco as they might find a better price for him than entering the season.
The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2023 and had back-to-back campaigns with below a 4.00 ERA.
Though his ERA has ballooned to 5.68 this season, he might be just getting very unlucky. His xERA is actually a career-low 2.55 and his FIP at a low 3.18. It's not the first time his ERA is higher than his xERA, but it is the first time the gap is that big.
Something working in his favor, is that he hasn't walked any batters. Five of the runs he has given up this year are off of three different home runs.
The story is fairly similar for Moore, another pitcher with a much higher ERA than xERA, but his expected number is still hovering around 4.00.
Though he wasn't an All-Star last season, he had back-to-back years of sub-2.60 ERA before this.
A team like the Giants could look at his season and come to the conclusion that their struggles are a bit of a fluke and could be worth the risk.
Cimber is a bit different of a story as he was not very good last season and his 4.00 ERA is both an improvement and on-par with his xERA.
Any of the three pitchers would be rentals as they are set to become free agents after this season. While they do have some risk, with such volatile seasons so far, but an out after this season lowers that risk.
Luckily for San Francisco, they don't need a lockdown closer. They can afford to take a swing at a reliever for a less important role.
With how their season has panned out, the Giants front office should look for names that won't break the bank. These Los Angeles relievers could be just what they need.