San Francisco Giants Offseason Addition Has Powered Their Winning Streak
When Matt Chapman was still a free agent late in the offseason, it seemed like only a matter of time before he and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a deal.
Not only was he a big name who would improve the team's infield defense, but Chapman had previously played for new manager Bob Melvin during their time together with the Oakland Athletics.
With the Giants' front office looking to revamp this roster in hopes of making the playoffs, the perennial Gold Glover was seen as a steal when he signed the three-year, $54 million contract after reportedly turning down around $125 million from the Toronto Blue Jays previously.
But, things hadn't quite gone as expected for Chapman in his new home.
He was slashing .206/.258/.341 with five homers, 13 extra-base hits, and 19 RBI through his first 44 games. That wasn't exactly bringing confidence the 31-year-old would be an impact bat for them, which is something they desperately need.
However, things changed after their day off heading into the Colorado Rockies series.
Chapman as a major reason why they came away with a sweep over their divisional opponent and are winners of four straight games.
During the slate against the Rockies, the All-Star went 8-10 with two walks, four doubles, and two RBI.
San Francisco scored 28 total runs and 9.33 per game, easily their best mark of the year as they now sit just two back of .500 and 1.5 out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
Hopefully this is something that's sustainable for Chapman and the Giants as they've been searching for anyone to give them a spark on offense as that's been a leading cause of them starting out the year in disappointing fashion.
They have the day off on Monday before heading to face the Pittsburgh Pirates to start their six-game road trip. They'll then head back home to take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who took all four games of their matchup back in early-May.