These San Francisco Giants Prospects Are Their Best At Each Level
Heading into the month of June, the San Francisco Giants were able to turn things around enough to get back into the playoff picture by holding the third Wild Card spot entering Saturday's slate of games.
They've also been able to do this while battling a rash of injuries to many of their expected contributors as multiple have had to miss time on the IL.
With the hopes they can maintain a relatively clean bill of health going forward, the thought is the Giants will start playing to the expectation they had coming into the year after getting off to such a slow start.
If there is one positive that came from losing players, it's that many of their young prospects have been called upon to produce at the Major League level.
Because of that, their pipeline rankings have been shifted around after some have graduated from prospect status in the eyes of evaluators.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a look at every team's farm system and listed the top players across each of their affiliates.
For San Francisco he has Carson Whisenhunt at Triple-A, Hayden Birdsong in Double-A, Diego Velasquez with their High Singe-A team, Bryce Eldridge at Single-A, and Rayner Arias playing rookie ball.
Whisenhunt should come as no surprise, considering he's the Giants' No. 2 prospect and 67th in all of minor league baseball. He's expected to make his MLB debut at some point this season despite posting a 6.02 ERA across his 11 starts.
Birdsong, another pitcher, is listed as their sixth-ranked prospect and has an impressive 2.93 ERA in his career over 44 appearances and 34 starts. He's impressed at the Double-A ranks, posting a 1.96 ERA in nine starts that could earn him a promotion before the season is over.
Eldridge was San Francisco's first round pick in 2023 and is already considered their No. 3 prospect.
The 19-year-old is an impressive power hitter, slashing .271/.329/.450 with five homers, 13 extra-base hits, and 28 RBI through 35 games.
Similarly, Arias was immediatley considered one of the Giants' top prospects, sitting at No. 5 in their pipeline despite being signed as an international free agent in 2023.
They handed him just under $2.7 million, which was the second-highest international bonus in franchise history, and he's already looking the part, slashing .414/.539/.793 with four homers, 12 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI during his 16 games in rookie ball.