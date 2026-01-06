Giants Edward Cabrera Pursuit Relies on Franchise Being Aggressive

The Miami Marlins are reportedly shopping pitcher Edward Cabrera. While the New York Yankees are generating the headlines, other teams are involved.

Per The New York Post (subscription required), the San Francisco Giants are believed to be interested in the right-hander. It’s not clear how interested the Giants, especially since the franchise has signed both Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle to veteran contracts — Houser for two years and Mahle for one.

But Cabrera is a potential game-changer for the future. He has three years of team control left as he enters the first year of salary arbitration. He hasn’t tapped his full potential yet, as he’s coming off a 2025 in which he went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA as he started 26 games and threw more than 100 innings for the first time in his career. He struck out 150 and walked 48.

For San Francisco, he would be the final piece of the rotation puzzle for 2026 and given them depth as both Mahle and Houser slide away as their contracts expire. But what’s the price to be paid now?

How Giants Could Acquire Edward Cabrera

This is not the first time the Marlins have gotten trade feels on Cabrera. Back in July, the team fielded calls from several teams, including the New York Yankees. At the time, the Marlins reportedly demanded that New York’s top slugging prospect, Spencer Jones, be included. The Yankees balked.

It’s not clear if Jones is part of the conversation now. But, back in December, the Giants were reportedly discussing a deal with the Marlins for Cabrera. Per The Athletic (subscription required), the talks didn’t get very far because he reported that “… the asking price was prohibitively high, according to league sources.”

Baggarly didn’t have what the Marlins were asking for, but it’s not an intuitive leap that part of Miami’s ask was for the Giants’ top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge. At the time, the Marlins were trying to solidify that position, and Eldridge would have done it. Since then, Miami signed Christopher Morel to a one-year deal and hope to have him man first base as a stopgap. He’s never played first base.

Signing Morel likely doesn’t rule out the Marlins acquiring Eldridge. In fact, Miami would probably welcome it long-term. Because Cabrera comes with an intriguing pitch mix and three years of team control, Miami can ask for more than just one player. In fact, Miami would hypothetically ask for Eldridge, along with either one other highly ranked prospect or two lower-ranked prospects that need more time in the minor leagues.

For a deal that aggressive, the Giants must make sure Cabrera is worth the commitment.

