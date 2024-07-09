Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 9 vs Detroit Tigers
After struggling to get the bats going in the first game of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians will look to get back on track in Tuesday's contest.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Ben Lively (8-4, 3.14 ERA)
DET SP: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 6.71 ERA)
Ben Lively
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt will roll out right-handed pitcher Ben Lively for the second game of the series. Lively has done an exceptional job this season and has quickly became one of Cleveland's most trusted arms in the rotation. The veteran starting pitcher is coming off an solid performance against the Chicago White Sox where he gave up three runs on six hits in six innings of work. Lively's total strikeouts is set at (-175) at DraftKings Sportsbook, which he has gone over in his past four starts.
Wenceel Perez
Despite the Tigers only manufacturing Monday evening, outfielder Wenceel Perez continued his recent success at the plate. The 24-year-old leadoff hitter went 2-for-4 in the outing and holds a four-game hit streak. During the four-game span, Perez is 5-for-14 with a home run and two RBI. His total singles is set at 0.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kenta Maeda
Veteran arm Kenta Maeda will make his 16th start of the season tonight. The right is coming off a rough game against the Minnesota Twins where he gave up nine runs on nine hits in only 3.2 innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his past five starts.
Steven Kwan
With a struggling right-hander on the mound for Detroit on Tuesday night, outfielder Steven Kwan is due for a bounce-back performance. The All-Star outfielder went 0-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but has still been one of the Guardians' best hitters over the past five games. Before Monday's contest, Kwan was riding a five-game hit streak with two multi-hit games in that span. Kwan's total bases is set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Angel Martinez
Another Guardians bat to follow tonight is Angel Martinez. The rising star has quickly taken control of the No. 2 spot in the lineup, and it looks like he won't be leaving the lineup anytime soon. Martinez has done a remarkable job of drawing walks recently, as the rookie has accumulated eight walks in seven starts. His total walks is set at 0.5 (+150) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.