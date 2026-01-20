Why Stephen Vogt believes Guardians bullpen is 'better than ever' heading 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have been quiet all offseason.

While teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers bring in high-profile bats such as Kyle Tucker or Robert Suarez inking a three-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, the Guardians' front office has instead kept the team's name out of the spotlight, making small depth signings.

The signings haven't been bad, but they haven't been head turning, at least to the general public.

But manager Stephen Vogt thinks the way the offseason panned out may have set the team up for success, rather than failure.

"From where I'm sitting, this is the deepest bullpen we've had in the last three years," the Guardians manager said.

The additions the Guardians made come in the form of three right-handed relievers: Shawn Armstrong, Colin Holderman and Connor Brogdon. Of the three, Armstrong is the most interesting, signing a one-year deal after a stellar year with the Texas Rangers in 2025, tossing a 2.31 ERA.

Stephen Vogt believes the Guardians' bullpen is better than ever.



“From where I'm sitting, this is the deepest bullpen we've had in the last three years,” Vogt said.



(via Tim Stebbins | https://t.co/W4WQIxjqBo) pic.twitter.com/cfZtJ5rF4d — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) January 20, 2026

The full look

Entering the offseason, it was obvious that the Guardians needed to focus on the hitting instead of the pitching, especially considering they were statistically a bottom-two team in the league at the plate. However, the front office decided to double down on the pitching and hope they'd be able to carry the youngsters long enough to develop.

They kept reliable arms Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski and Tim Herrin, while seemingly giving the closing spot solely to Cade Smith. He filled in well for closer Emmanuel Clase, who got caught up in an illegal sports gambling investigation, posting 24 saves and a 1.225 WHIP in 41 games finished.

With a full offseason to effectively work on his role, he should be set to grow even more in 2026.

While those three serve as late-game arms, they were able to keep the team's inning-eater, Matt Festa. He finished third in the pitching room in appearances with 63 on the year, recording a 4.12 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He often fills in for struggling starters, or if a series is dragging on, with that role not expected to change in the upcoming season.

The three new additions are going to have to show they belong with a consistent bunch that Cleveland deployed in 2025.

While the bullpen will be exciting, especially early in the season, the primary concern is its reliability as the season progresses. They will have plenty of aging, questionable arms that need to demonstrate reliability and consistency, especially as the season winds down and games start to unfold in high-stress situations.

The front office decided to stay put in the market when looking at potential bat additions, which could be a bigger reason for the falters and issues arising in 2026, rather than the pitching.

The Guardians' first look at what the team will look like in the upcoming season will come in the spring training window, with the team's first matchup set for Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds.

First pitch between the two sides is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST.