Guardians, Braves Set To Face-Off As Two Best Teams In Baseball
The Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Beaves are set to faceoff for a three-game weekend series. What many may not have seen coming when the schedule was released, is that the Guardians and Braves are arguably the two best teams in MLB when looking at their record and stats.
The Guardians enter game one of the series with an 18-7 record which is among the best starts in franchise history. They also have the best-run differential (+49) in baseball while scoring 5.36 runs per game which is the 4th most in MLB.
While this has been an incredible start for Cleveland. The only team to be off to arguably an even hotter start is the Braves.
Atlanta comes into the series with a 17-6 record and has been hitting the ball all over the park. They’re second in run differential (+44), have scored the highest runs per game (5.96), and lead the league in doubles (59).
It’s close, but what will separate these two teams? Something has to give.
The one area that may be the difference maker between these two teams is the pitching. The Guardians have a team ERA of 3.19 which is the fifth-best in baseball. On the other hand, the Braves’ 3.80 ERA is barely in the top 10. LHP Logan Allen, RHP Tanner Bibee, and RHP Ben Lively are scheduled to start for the Guardians while the Braces have LHP Chris Sale, RHP Charlie Morton, and RHP Bryce Elder lined up.
It’s pretty clear that, up to this point, Atlanta and Cleveland have been the two best teams in baseball so far in the 2024 season. But the Braves are certified World Series contenders while the Guardians are looking to prove they can hang with them.
Will the Guardians establish themselves as one of baseball’s top teams this season or will it be a reality check for the youngest team in the sport?