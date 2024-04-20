Guardians Hot Start Has Reached Historic Levels
The Cleveland Guardians are now 14-6 as they took down the Oakland Athletics, 10-2, in the series opener on Friday night. This start has been impressive, but now it’s reaching historic levels and the Guardians are showing no signs of slowing down.
The last time this team started a season with this record was in 1995 (American League Champions), 1959, 1948 (World Series Champions), 1942, and 1940. Those are some elite teams to be next to in the franchise record books.
This Cleveland team could suddenly have their name in even more exclusive franchise history if they can continue their success against the A’s throughout the series. The only Cleveland teams to have a 15-5 start were in 1966 and 199. A 16-4 record has only been achieved in 1941 and 1988, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
Everything is going right for this team right now and they’re finding ways to win games in multiple ways. The offense is scoring runs, the bullpen has been lights out, and the rotation has been doing its job.
Tyler Freeman played a major part in Cleveland’s 14th win of the season. He made a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch in centerfielder and followed that up with e two-run homer to give the Guardians a lead that they never looked back from.
His response to this hot start was simple, “We’re having fun.” There are just pure vibes for this red-hot Guardians team.
The only question now is how long can they keep this up. There's no reason to think they can't right now.