Estevan Florial ‘Finding His Stride’ With Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians knew what they were getting when they acquired Estevan Florial from the New York Yankees over the offseason. Florial demonstrated throughout his minor league career he could hit for power and contact. However, that never translated to his limited opportunities in the big leagues and he quickly found himself blocked by other players already in the majors.
But something has now clicked for Florial on his new team and it's becoming visible to fans and everyone in the dugout.
“He’s really starting to find his stride,” said Stephen Vogt.
Over the last two weeks, Florial is hitting .261/.320/.565 including two home runs (both coming against his former club). Slugging is what the Guardians were hoping Flotial could bring to the outfield position group and that’s exactly what he’s starting to do.
This stretch isn’t something all that surprising for Vogt. He’s seen the process and work Florial is putting in behind the scenes and now is translating to in-game results.
“His swings have just been so much better. You know, he’s always had quality at-bats, even through spring. I know he had a rough spring statistics-wise, and he does punch out, but his quality of at-bat has been really, really good the last week. I just couldn’t be more thrilled”
Whether Florial is three-for-three or hitless in the game, his mindset never changes. That's something that Vogt appears to be the most pleased with.
“Definitely headed in the right direction. He’s been putting in a lot of work with the hitting group and this guy’s attitude is phenomenal and I really respect that about Flo.”