Is Guardians’ Jose Ramirez Being Too Aggressive?
Jose Ramirez developed a reputation as one of the best hitters in baseball. He can hit for power, contact, or just give the Cleveland Guardians whatever it is they need in the situation. Ramirez is also a dangerous hitter because of his plate discipline.
However, that hasn’t quite been the case this season for J-Ram. Maybe he’s trying to do too much or perhaps he's focus more on power, but Ramirez’s plate approach early on in 2024 has certainly raised some eyebrows.
Ramirez currently carries a K% of 13.5% through the first 17 games of the season. His highest of his career was in 2020 when Ramirez struck out 16.9% of his at-bats. He’s not quite at that level yet, but it certainly is high for what we’re used to seeing from Ramirez.
It’s not just that he’s striking out though. Ramirez has watched his walk rate plummet this year and he currently ranks in the 10th percentile in Chase% and fifth percentage in BB%, per Baseball Savant.
Even in 2020 when Ramirez carried a high K%, he was still above league average in both Chase%, Whiff%, and BB%.
Should we be concerned about Ramirez’s over-aggressiveness to start the season?
No, not yet. Primarily because being aggressive and swinging hard was a focus for the Guardians during spring training. Hitting coach Chris Valaika said, “I’d rather you be 0-1 in a count than 0-for-1.”This is clearly the mindset that Ramirez has had at the plate and the numbers back it.
Also, Ramirez is still finding success at the plate. He’s hit three home runs and leads the Guardians with 16 RBI too. It may be an uncharacteristic start, but Ramirez has still been a productive hitter and one of Cleveland’s best bats the.