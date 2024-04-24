Jose Ramirez’s Rare Feat In Guardians Victory
Jose Ramirez has established himself as one of baseball’s best all-around hitters. He can hit for contact, power, situational, or whatever else his Cleveland Guardians need him to do.
J-Ram gave Cleveland a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday's win over the Boston Red Sox. He hit a solo home run that had an exit velocity of 97.9 mph, traveled 97.8 feet, and would’ve been a home run in 22 of the 30 big league ballparks.
However, this wasn’t a typical Jose Ramirez homer. He’s gained the reputation of being a pure pull hitter so that’s why watching Ramirez lean into the pitch and take it the opposite way is such a shocking site to see.
This has only happened two other times in Ramirez's career with the other two coming on June 17, 2017, and July 2, 2017. All three of the opposite-field homers came when he was batting right. (Per Sarah Langs SlangsOnSports)
Manager Stephen Vogt couldn't find enough good things to say about Ramirez after the game. Ramirez continues to leave those who watch him every day speechless with the way he approaches the game.
“For him to go with that ball the other way, just absolutely crushes it,” said Vogt after the game.” That's what he does. Jose hits the ball hard, and doesn’t get down on himself. But that was rewarding for him, for us. That was a huge hit at the time. I can’t say enough about what he brings to this lineup.”