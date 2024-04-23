Kyle Manzardo Continues To Prove He’s Major League Ready, Guardians Opinion
Kyle Manzardo’s call-up to the Major Leagues is inevitable.
At some point, he’ll be wearing a Cleveland Guardians jersey at Progressive Field, but when that time comes is out of his control. The only thing Manzardo can control is how he’s playing no matter what level that’s it. Right now, he’s making the most of every at-bat with the Columbus Clippers
The 23-year-old had an incredibly slow start to the season with a batting average of just .174 through the first week of games of the regular (minor league) season. This supported the front office’s decision to start Manzardo at Tripe-A, but the narrative has changed since then.
This sluggish stretch was short-lived as Manzardo has taken off over the last week. He’s worked his slash line up to a .306/.400/.585 with an OPS of 985. Manzardo has hit three home runs in the last two games alone and his wRC+ currently sits at 145.
There’s nothing left for him to prove at this level, it’s time for the next step in his career.
The perfect time to call up a player is when they’re hot, which Manzardo is now. Also, calling him up while the Guardians are in the middle of a hot streak would take any pressure off him to make an immediate impact.
The last prospect that had this much hype and anticipation was Bo Naylor. He didn’t get his full-time call up until the middle of June. There’s no way the Guardians can afford to wait another month and a half to introduce Manzardo to the Big Leagues.