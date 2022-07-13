Aaron Civale Leaves Guardians Game With Wrist Injury

Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale has had a tough season that apparently came with more adversity on Wednesday.

The right-hander pitched a scoreless first inning against the Chicago White Sox, but Eli Morgan came out to start the top of the second.

The team's media relations staff has since confirmed that Civale was removed from the game with a sore right wrist.

Civale surrendered two hits and struck out one batter. He threw 20 pitches, 14 for strikes.

Civale entered the night with a 2-5 record and a 6.28 ERA. He allowed at least four runs in each of his first six outings of the season, but has only one such outing in his last five outings since then. In fact, he's coming off his best performance of the season when he silenced Kansas City and brought his ERA down almost a full run.

