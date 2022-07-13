Skip to main content

Aaron Civale Leaves Guardians Game With Wrist Injury

Civale threw just one inning on Wednesday night against the White Sox.

Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale has had a tough season that apparently came with more adversity on Wednesday.

The right-hander pitched a scoreless first inning against the Chicago White Sox, but Eli Morgan came out to start the top of the second.

The team's media relations staff has since confirmed that Civale was removed from the game with a sore right wrist.

Civale surrendered two hits and struck out one batter. He threw 20 pitches, 14 for strikes.

Civale entered the night with a 2-5 record and a 6.28 ERA. He allowed at least four runs in each of his first six outings of the season, but has only one such outing in his last five outings since then. In fact, he's coming off his best performance of the season when he silenced Kansas City and brought his ERA down almost a full run.

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should Andres Gimenez Get Moved Up In The Guardians Lineup?

Will Playing So Many Doubleheaders Eventually Hurt Guardians Playoff Hopes?

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Strikes Out A Career High 11 Batters In Dominate Start For Lake County

Is There Some Hostility Growing Between The Guardians And White Sox?

Guardians Back In Win Column, Start Homestand With 8-4 Victory Over White Sox

Guardians Vs. White Sox Series Preview: Guardians Return Home After Rough Road Trip

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Jose Ramirez July 12 2022
News

Jose Ramirez To Participate In 2022 Home Run Derby

By Tommy Wild22 minutes ago
Andres Gimenez June 30 2022
Opinion

Should Andres Gimenez Get Moved Up In The Guardians Lineup?

By Tommy Wild2 hours ago
leftwich3
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Strikes Out A Career High 11 Batters In Dominate Start For Lake County

By Todd Paquette8 hours ago
Terry Francona
News

Will Playing So Many Doubleheaders Eventually Hurt Guardians Playoff Hopes?

By Brendan Gulick21 hours ago
Terry Francona July 11 2022
Opinion

Is There Some Hostility Growing Between The Guardians And White Sox?

By Tommy WildJul 12, 2022
made
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Made Hits Grand Slam And Drives In Six For ACL Guardians

By Todd PaquetteJul 12, 2022
Nolan Jones
News

Guardians Back In Win Column, Look To Capitalize This Homestand

By Adrienne GoehlerJul 11, 2022
Amed Rosario July 9 2022
News

Guardians Vs. White Sox Game Preview: The Guardians Try to Get Back On Track Before Break

By Tommy WildJul 11, 2022