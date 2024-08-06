Cleveland Guardians Dominate Recent MLB Positional Rankings
Given that the Cleveland Guardians boast the best record in baseball, one would expect them to have a bunch of star-caliber players on their roster.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter certainly thinks they do.
Reuter certainly put together a list of the top 10 players at every MLB position, and the Guardians landed seven players in the top five at each respective position: first baseman Josh Naylor (fifth), third baseman Jose Ramirez (second), left fielder Steven Kwan (first), utility man David Fry (third), setup relievers Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith (first and third) and closer Emmanuel Clase (first).
As you can tell, Cleveland is well represented.
Going into the season, even the most diehard Guardians fan surely did not expect the team to contend for a World Series.
After all, Cleveland won just 76 games last year, and the Guardians began the 2024 campaign by losing ace pitcher Shane Bieber to Tommy John surgery.
That didn't exactly seem like a recipe for success, but Cleveland has bucked what seemed like reality with a plus-84 run differential.
Don't get it twisted: the Guardians still have question marks. They are still sorting out their starting rotation, and the lack of depth in their lineup makes them prone to offensive slumps.
However, we are now well into August, and Cleveland has remained one of baseball's best teams all season long.
The Guardians have not won a World Series since 1948, marking the longest active drought in the MLB. Could this finally be the year they end the suffering?
We'll see.
For now, Cleveland is aiming to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second matchup of a three-game set on Tuesday night.