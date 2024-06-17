Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Joins Elite Group of Closing Pitchers

Through 278 career games, Emmanuel Clase has 132 saves & a 1.86 ERA.



Only three pitchers have put up such numbers thru 278G since saves became an official stat in 1969:



EMMANUEL CLASE

Craig Kimbrel (172 SV, 1.48 ERA)

Jonathan Papelbon (157 SV, 1.86 ERA)