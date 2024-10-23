Guardians Reporter Offers Erie Outlook On All-Star's Future In Cleveland
Another offseason for the Cleveland Guardians means more trade rumors and uncertainty surrounding some of the team's core players. One decision the front office needs to make is how Josh Naylor will factor into the team's future.
Andre Knott of Bally Sports appeared on ESPN Cleveland earlier this week and offered his perspective on the Naylor-Guardians situation. The team's sideline reporter presents an erie outlook for Naylor's future in Cleveland.
"Everybody loves Josh that knows him. But there's always a sign with the Cleveland baseball team that if you go into a year and they haven't offered you anything or made a move, we all kind of know what comes next," said Knott.
"It's unfortunate. It's how things work here. I don't know what's going to happen with Josh, but I will say, they haven't signed him [to a contract extension], they've got Manzardo, they've got the kid down at Triple-A that everybody loves that right fielder that hits from the left-hand side [Chase DeLauter], and [Josh] is aware. The boys are aware. And these boys aren't stupid. The players, they're really aware of how contracts work."
The Guardians moving on from a player heading into their final year of team control is something we've seen the team do in the past. Just look at how Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, and Francisco Lindor's time in Cleveland came to an end.
If the team does move on from their All-Star first baseman, they already have his replacement in Kyle Manzardo. Cleveland's strong first base depth throughout the organization is also something to consider when considering a possible Naylor trade.
Maybe a Naylor trade will happen, or maybe it won't, but Knott suggests the All-Star is aware of all possible that could come to fruition this winter.