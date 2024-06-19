Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez Achieves Major Milestone
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez achieved a major milestone during his team's loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, picking up his 1,400th career hit.
Ramirez became just the fourth player in Guardians franchise history to accomplish the feat before the age of 32. The first three were Joe Sewell (1920-1930), Ken Keltner (1937-1948) and Lou Boudreau (1938-1949). So, Ramirez is the first Cleveland player to do it for the better part of a century.
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday. On the season overall, he is slashing .271/.331/.532 wit 18 home runs and 63 RBI.
The Dominican native originally signed with the Guardians as an amateur free agent back in 2009. He made his big-league debut in 2013 but did not become a full-time starter until 2016, when he slashed .312/.363/.462 with 11 homers and 76 RBI.
Ramirez has made five All-Star appearances and seems to be well on his way to a sixth, as he is currently the leading vote-getter for American League third basemen.
He has finished inside the top five of AL MVP voting four times, including three top-three finishes. His best season arguably came in 2018, when he registered a .270/.387/.552 slash line with 39 long balls and 105 RBI.
The Guardians may have been struggling of late, as they entered Wednesday evening's action having lost three straight games. They have also gone just 4-6 over their last 10.
Regardless of the recent skid, Cleveland is 44-26 and sits comfortably in first place in the AL Central, holding a 4.5-game lead—six in the loss column—over the Minnesota Twins.