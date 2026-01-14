Cleveland Guardians linked to free agent that can help Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan

The Cleveland Guardians could use another bat in free agency before the team heads out to spring training in a couple of weeks.

They have a few options going into free agency, but the teams with higher payrolls will likely get first dibs on the top talent.

Among those players is veteran outfielder Harrison Bader, who spent last season with the Minnesota Twins before a midseason trade to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Harrison Bader hit .305 with an .824 OPS after being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Phillies this past season. Despite that, the Phillies seem likely to move on because they've already signed Adolis García and are prepared to give top prospect Justin Crawford some runway in either center or left field," Bleacher Report contributor Tim Kelly wrote.

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader before game one of the NLDS. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bader to the Guardians?

The Guardians are in need of a left-handed bat in particular, so Bader could be someone that makes sense for them in a number of ways. He also has a great glove and can play any of the outfield positions, making him very versatile in the lineup.

"While Bader might not be returning to the Phillies, he could suit up in 2026 for a team he's already played for. Namely, if one of the two New York teams doesn't end up with Bellinger or Tucker, Bader would make a ton of sense as a candidate to reunite with," Kelly wrote.

"If not, though, the Guardians project to have an extremely right-handed lineup. Bader would address that, while upgrading on George Valera in right field. Bader's experience in right field is limited, but he's so good at center and left, that he could probably make right field work. The Guards could also put Bader in center field and have top prospect Chase DeLauter play right field.

"Either way, they will have upgraded by adding Bader's veteran presence to a club that's won the AL Central in consecutive seasons."

Bader, 31, is going to be a strong contributor for a good team in the upcoming season whether it's right out of the gates through free agency or a trade deadline acquisition if he signs a one-year deal with a rebuilding team.

A team like the Guardians could really benefit from having his postseason experience on the roster as it could be the difference between Cleveland exiting early like last year or making a deep run in the playoffs.