This Cleveland Guardians prospect could be the next big thing

He's ranked as the No. 12-ranked prospect in the Cleveland Guardians' minor league system.

But he's got potential to be the No. 1 in due time.

Alfonsin Rosario is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Guardians' minor league system, providing great bat speed and raw power that most players at his age don't have. After spending most of the 2025 campaign with the High-A Lake County Captains, he earned a promotion down south to Akron to play in Double-A.

It was just his first year with the organization, slashing .251/.345/.461 for an OPS of .806 with 22 doubles and 21 home runs, to put his name on the map as a prospect to be on the lookout for.

Due to such impressive play and the raw talent he displayed, many analysts and publications around the country have started to take note of Rosario. Most recently, Baseball America highlighted that he could end up contributing to the major league roster in the future.

"The Guardians are always on the hunt for power, especially in the outfield, and 21-year-old Alfonsin Rosario may one day fit the bill," wrote Jim Ingraham, a long-time journalist in the Greater Cleveland area.

Baseball America believes Alfonsin Rosario has that raw power that the #Guardians covet in a power-hitter.#guardsball pic.twitter.com/3zju7AFxWn — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) January 14, 2026

Rosario's opportunity to play in Cleveland

The 21-year-old has flown under the radar since joining the organization just last offseason. He was acquired by the front office in a deal with the Chicago Cubs surrounding reliever Eli Morgan, who at the time was at the top of his game as an under-2.0 ERA pitcher.

When the trade happened, much of the Cleveland faithful's focus fell on the fact that the Guardians were going to have to fill Morgan's void in the bullpen and less on Rosario's effectiveness.

The Cubs moved on from him, mainly due to the lack of room for him to make his way up to the majors. As a young outfielder who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, he didn't fit the timeline for their needs, which is why a steady reliever at the time made the most sense to them.

But with Cleveland, he fits the bill for what they need.

In 2025, the Guardians had one of the worst sets of hitting numbers across the outfield, minus Steven Kwan, in the entire league. Cleveland's center fielders recorded a combined 60 wRC+ this past season and a measly OPS of .574, both of which ranked last in the league. The team's right fielders weren't much better, with marks of 70 wRC+ and .605 OPS.

They obviously need to see better productivity from whoever ends up in the outfield moving forward, and while they have both Chase DeLauter and George Valera, the front office can at least sleep soundly knowing they have Rosario packed in the minors as relief down the line.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound speedy heavy hitter will likely get his first chance in the majors, as long as his development remains sound, in the 2028 or 2029 seasons.