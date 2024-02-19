Guardians Prospect News: Daniel Espino's Road To Recovery

Stephen Vogt does not have a timeline for Daniel Espino's return, but is excited about where the Cleveland Guardians prospect is at in his rehab.

The Cleveland Guardians are entering the 2024 season with what has the potential to be one of the best rotations in all of baseball. However, this pitching staff of Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen isn't even as good as it could get. There's still one prospect waiting to make his debut who's been described as a "specimen" by Stephen Vogt.

This would be Daniel Espino, the Guardians' third-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline). The only issue has been his inability to stay healthy. Espino is currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery he underwent last May.

The 23-year-old was given a recovery timeline of 12-14 months and that mark will be here before we know. So naturally, fans are asking where Espino is at in his recovery.

Vogt gave a little insight on what he's seen from the Guardians prospect.

"I watched Espino throw the other day. Oh, it was so fun," Vogt said trying not to smile. "He's looking good ... Just knowing how hard he's worked to get to this point. He's progressing really, really well and so he's doing well.

Maybe not a whole not whole lot of analytical breakdown from the rookie manager, but based on his body language and words about Espino, it's clear Vogt is thrilled about where he's at in his rehab.

With all that said, Vogt did admit there isn't a timeline or projected date for his return.

"We're not sure. Obviously, I try not to project out [a timeline]. I don't think there is a projected date. I think he's at that point where it's, let's take today, let's see where we are, and trusting the medical staff that they have a great progression for him to come back as soon as he's able, but smartly."

Akron RubberDucks pitcher Daniel Espino warms up between innings against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on April 9, 2022. © GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's a few stats on Espino to show why Vogt is so excited about Espino. He's made four starts at the Double-A level and has an ERA of 2.45, issue just four walks, and struck out 35 batters in 18.1 innings of work.