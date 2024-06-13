Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians' Tanner Bibee Sets New Career High In Strikeouts

Cleveland Guardians pitcher set a new career high with 11 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tommy Wild

May 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Tanner Bibee put together one of the best starts of his young career as the Cleveland Guardians took on the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening. 

Bibee pitched 5.1 innings, only walked one batter, and struck out 11 Reds. He even had a streak from the second inning to the fifth inning where he retired 11 straight batters. 

The highlight of this start was the number of batters he punched out. His 11 strikeouts set a new career high for Bibee. His previous career-high was nine strikeouts which Bibee had done four different times in his career with the last coming earlier this season against the Atlanta Braves.

Unfortunately, this feat won’t be what Bibee is remembered for from this start. He also gave up four earned runs thanks to a pair of home runs from Jeimer Candelario

The first homer was a solo shot in the top of the second inning that put the Reds on the board first. Cleveland struck back to take them, but Candelario’s three-run homer in the top of the sixth put Cincinnati back in front.

Apr 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bibee was honest with himself after the game and gave credit to Candelario for his heroics.

"I don't neccesarily think the pitch was a mistake," said Bibee. "I thought it was a good pitch, [Candelario] just put a good swing on it,"

It’s a shame that this is how Bibee’s start ended after a night in which he looked so good for the majority of the game. However, knowing his personality, Bibee will likely use this as fuel for his next appearance.  

