Guardians' Tanner Bibee Sets New Career High In Strikeouts
Tanner Bibee put together one of the best starts of his young career as the Cleveland Guardians took on the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening.
Bibee pitched 5.1 innings, only walked one batter, and struck out 11 Reds. He even had a streak from the second inning to the fifth inning where he retired 11 straight batters.
The highlight of this start was the number of batters he punched out. His 11 strikeouts set a new career high for Bibee. His previous career-high was nine strikeouts which Bibee had done four different times in his career with the last coming earlier this season against the Atlanta Braves.
Unfortunately, this feat won’t be what Bibee is remembered for from this start. He also gave up four earned runs thanks to a pair of home runs from Jeimer Candelario.
The first homer was a solo shot in the top of the second inning that put the Reds on the board first. Cleveland struck back to take them, but Candelario’s three-run homer in the top of the sixth put Cincinnati back in front.
Bibee was honest with himself after the game and gave credit to Candelario for his heroics.
"I don't neccesarily think the pitch was a mistake," said Bibee. "I thought it was a good pitch, [Candelario] just put a good swing on it,"
It’s a shame that this is how Bibee’s start ended after a night in which he looked so good for the majority of the game. However, knowing his personality, Bibee will likely use this as fuel for his next appearance.