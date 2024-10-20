An Emotional Tanner Bibee Reflects On Guardians' Playoff Loss To Yankees
Tanner Bibee is the type of pitcher who always wears his emotions on his sleeve. Whether that be yelling and getting hyped after a big strikeout or making his feelings known if a pitch doesn't go his way, this is what makes him such a relatable big-league player.
Bibee was clearly emotional in the locker room after Cleveland Guardians' season ended on Saturday night, and he even admitted that he was having trouble processing his season coming to an end.
"You can't, really. I mean, there's a lot of stuff going on right now. I don't really know how to process it. That's ... that's why I'm emotional," said Bibee.
Cleveland's up-and-coming ace was asked how he changed from spring training to right now, and Bibee gave an extremely thoughtful answer.
"He adjusted. He battled through a lot. I mean, definitely a different person and a different player from March 28 to October 20. Yeah, I mean, he grew a lot like I said."
Despite the final outcome, Bibee left it all on the field, and no one can argue that.
Game 5 was supposed to be a redemption outing for Cleveland's starting pitcher. Bibee only lasted 1.1 innings in Game 2 but was eager to get back on the mound. He was spectacular through the first 5.2 innings, giving up no runs and striking out five batters.
However, one swing of Giancarlo Stanton's bat changed everything. Bibee was one strike away from getting his team to the sixth inning, but the Yankees tied the game with a two-run home run, and Cleveland's starter's night was over.
Some fans may not want to see their star pitcher this emotional after a loss. However, these players are human, and they have real feelings. Bibee's emotion shows how much he cares, and there's nothing more you can ask for than that.