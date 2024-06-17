Five Guardians Garner Strong Returns In First MLB All-Star Voting Update
The Cleveland Guardians, who at 44-25 own the fourth-best record in MLB, have had many players perform at an All-Star-caliber level so far this season.
On Monday, MLB announced its first fan voting update for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Five Guardians players have garnered enough fan votes to land in the top-five of their respective AL positions.
Jose Ramírez, 3B
At 742,910 votes, the five-time All-Star has more than double the number of votes than any other AL third baseman. Ramírez currently leads MLB third basemen in home runs (18), RBI (62), and runs scored (51).
Steven Kwan, OF
At 464,274 votes, the two-time reigning AL Gold Glove Award winner ranks fourth among AL outfielders in fan votes. In 43 games, Kwan is hitting a remarkable .398 with 70 hits, 17 RBI, a .456 on-base percentage, a .545 slugging percentage, and a 1.001 OPS, while striking out just 14 times in 196 plate appearances.
Josh Naylor, 1B
At 404,389 votes, Naylor ranks third among AL first basemen in fan votes. The 26-year-old leads MLB first basemen in home runs (17) and RBI (50), while hitting .229 with nine doubles and a .787 OPS.
David Fry, DH
At 379,845 votes, the Cleveland utilityman ranks third among AL designated hitters in fan votes. In 51 games, Fry is hitting .314 with 44 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBI, a .440 on-base percentage, .543 slugging percentage, and a .983 OPS.
Andrés Giménez, 2B
At 265,999 votes, the 2022 All-Star and reigning AL Platinum Glove Award winner ranks fifth among AL second basemen in fan votes. Giménez ranks top-five among MLB second basemen in: RBI (35, tied for third), stolen bases (11, tied for third), hits (67, fourth), and runs scored (35, fifth).