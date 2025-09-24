Guardians manager reveals David Fry's injuries following scary moment on Tuesday
The Cleveland Guardians took down the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday thanks to one of the most bizarre innings fans have ever seen. Unfortunately, that magical sixth inning came with a serious cost.
David Fry squared to bunt and took a Tarik Skubal 99-mph fastball right to the face. The broadcast mentioned the ball deflecting off the bat, but further viewing showed he took it directly to his face. This was a shocking moment and one that caused Skubal himself to throw his glove and hat to the ground, covering his mouth in horror.
Thankfully, Fry was helped up and waved to his teammates and the fans as he was carted off while sitting upright. The first updates were that he was taken to several local hospitals. Now, Stephen Vogt has revealed the full scope of the situation.
FOX 8's P.J. Ziegler relayed the news from Vogt, via the Associated Press, that Fry has a broken nose and facial fractures following the scary moment. The injuries are serious, but the situation could have been much worse so this can be counted as somewhat positive news.
This moment seemed to zap the energy out of Progressive Field, and for good reason. However, George Valera came in to finish the at-bat and immediately saw Skubal throw a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2. The Tigers ace was making serious mistakes before the Fry moment, and only continued after.
This terrifying moment all came during a sixth inning in which the Guardians didn't hit the ball out of the infield, yet still managed to score three runs and take the lead. The ball only left the infield when Skubal fielded a bunt and snapped the ball through his legs, way over the head of his first baseman in what can only be described as a bizarre scene.
In general, Fry was struggling this season with an OPS of just .592. However, he is a 2024 All-Star and postseason hero, and has been dealing with injuries all season. Given his team control for several more years, fans will be hoping to see him back and healthy in 2026 and beyond. For now, the entire focus is on his recovery. A moment like that is much bigger than baseball, and this initial update provides a bit of optimism after what was one of the most memorable Tuesday night games in Guardians history.