Cleveland Guardians get update on David Fry after scary injury against Detroit Tigers
Tuesday’s matchup between the American League Central leading Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, who came into this game just one game behind the Tigers in their race for the division title, had a big fight feel to it from the start.
With emotions running high for both teams, one team is on the side of history looking to complete one of the largest comebacks to claim a division title in history, while the other looks to prevent their free fall and remain in the playoff picture in the final week of the MLB regular season.
Both teams know exactly what’s on the line in these final six games, with Tuesday night's game giving players and fans a taste of what to expect if Cleveland is able to write history and cement their place in the 2025 MLB playoffs. Every single play applied immense amounts of pressure for each respective side, but what nobody could’ve expected to happen ultimately came to fruition with an awfully scary moment transpiring in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With the Guardians trailing by one run, Guardians designated hitter and blue print utility player David Fry, a true fan favorite for his heroics with his ball club, stepped up to the plate in an important moment looking to drive in another run.
Cleveland had been playing their brand of baseball, with the “small ball” known as a staple of this team heavily in play, Fry was given the signal to bunt in this high stakes at bat.
Skubal delivered one of his signature four seam fastballs, clocking in at 99 MPH, when the pitch broke to the right off the plate and struck David Fry square in the face, sending him to the ground in a heap.
Immediately, Tigers and Guardians players gasped and turned away, with a similar reaction given from the fans at Progressive Field as medical staff rushed to the aid of Fry at home plate. Tarik Skubal tossed his glove and walked off the mound with his hands over his face, knowing it was an accident but still feeling the effects of a true mistake that forced this game to a halt.
Fry was able to get up with the help of the medical staff and walk under his own strength to the medical cart with a towel draped over his face. Tigers and Guardians players, followed by the fans in attendance rose to their feet to show their concern and appreciation to Fry, a player who has earned the respect as an all around fan favorite and clutch player; Guardians fans know how important he is to their team.
Skubal commented on Fry’s injury after the game.
“I’ve already reached out to him; I just want to make sure he’s alright."
“I look forward to hopefully at some point tonight or (Wednesday) morning getting a text from him and making sure he’s all good because there’s things that are bigger than the game and the health of him is more important than a baseball game," Skubal said.
Further updates are still to come, but will be provided as soon as they are available after Fry’s overnight stay at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.
The Guardians were able to secure the win Tuesday night 5-2, over the Tigers. Cleveland is set to take on Detroit in game two of this series Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.