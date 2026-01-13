New José Ramírez quote explains why his Guardians career has been so successful

There may never be a player like José Ramírez ever again.

In an ever-changing sports landscape dominated by players chasing maximum contracts or trades being made that benefit a front office's balance sheet, loyalty has become increasingly rare. Fewer athletes are willing to accept less money to stay tied to one city; however, Ramírez breaks that mold.

Since arriving in Cleveland way back in 2013 after making his way through the minor league system, he's grown into one of the most consistent and productive bats in the entire league. He's won six Silver Slugger awards and was selected as an All-Star seven times.

Back in the 2022 offseason, he agreed to a team-friendly extension that kept him a member of the Cleveland Guardians for well below market value, giving the front office room to make additions alongside him and chase a World Series title.

While they haven't given him the supporting cast he deserves out on the diamond, in the dugout, he's got one of the best managers in MLB in Stephen Vogt.

"As a player, a lot of guys want everything handed to them on a silver platter," Ramírez said. "But me, personally, I want a manager who puts some real fear in me! Who makes me think, *expletive*, if I screw this up, I’m out."

"That tough, no-nonsense approach lights a fire under me."

That mentality makes him coachable, a characteristic that is important when you have the talent that he does. So far, Vogt's done a great job at honing that desire to be better and become one of the greatest players in Cleveland's history.

"It forces me to stay locked in and hold myself accountable every single day," Vogt said. "That’s just how I’m wired. Some players thrive on the soft touch. “Hey, what do you need, a day off? Not me!

"Give me the hard hand so I know the consequences are real!"

Ramirez and Vogt have been perfect match

In just two seasons with the club, Vogt has seen firsthand how the 33-year-old power-hitter is a generational talent. He has posted a career slash line of .279/.353/.504 for an OPS of .857.

“It comes down to the way he walks on the field,” Vogt said regarding Ramírez. “That walk tells you everything you need to know about him. He's never going to stop working. He's never going to stop fighting. He's never satisfied.



"He's going to continue to want to be the best version of himself, and he's going to make improvements over and over and over.”

2026 will be his 13th season of baseball in the majors. As his timer starts to tick away with retirement looming in the coming years, the window of opportunity for him to carry the Guardians to a title becomes slimmer. Eventually, he's not going to be able to put up a +.280 batting average and hit 30+ doubles and 30+ home runs.

If somehow, someway, the Guardians can see the breakout of their prospects or make a move for a player that makes this team better, they may be able to secure another AL Central title with a bit more comfort.

But as long as Ramírez

is on the roster, the culture and play he brings will always keep them in the conversation as a team to not ignore.