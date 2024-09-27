How Do Guardians Plan To Use Gavin Williams During Playoffs?
The Cleveland Guardians clinched a top-two seed in the playoffs earlier this week. With that, Stephen Vogt shook up the starting rotation so he could get a better look at some of his pitchers in different scenarios before the postseason.
One of the most interesting decisions was to use an opener on Sunday and have Gavin Williams come out of the bullpen. This begs some serious questions about how the team plans to use the 24-year-old pitcher in the ALDS and beyond.
Vogt made it clear the team hadn't made any final decisions with their pitching staff. But they do still have questions that need to be answered.
"One, we wanted to get Gavin coming out of the bullpen. He hasn't done that here yet. That could be a role. Obviously, we have a lot of questions that we needed answered here still in the regular season and we want to be prepared in any and every scenario that could happen," said Vogt.
"We haven't made roster decisions yet. We haven't lined up starters. We haven't done any of that. We need to find out and check some boxes that we haven't checked yet. So, we're trying to get all of that done before the end of the season."
While Vogt admits the team has made final decisions with the roster, they have to at least be thinking about Williams coming out of the bullpen in the playoffs if they're going to have him do it in the final regular season game.
This may be the best role for Williams, given his inconsistent season. After missing the first half of the season, Williams has made 16 starts, has a 3-16 record, a 4.86 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP.
We'll just have to wait until late next week to see what the Guardians pitching plan looks like.