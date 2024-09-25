Cleveland Guardians Clinch Critical Playoff Seeding For Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians just keep on checking off new accomplishments as they race their way into the postseason.
Cleveland secured a spot in the postseason last Thursday. Then, on Saturday evening, they clinched the American League Central division for the 12th time in franchise history.
With their win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday evening, the Guardians have guaranteed themselves a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Cleveland's magic number to clinch a top-two seed was one heading into Monday. All they needed to do was get a win over the Reds or a Houston Astros to lose to clinch this crucial seeding.
It's a good thing that Cleveland clinched a top seed early in the week. Yes, they still have two series left, including the one they're currently playing. However, their series finale is against the Astros, who look like they'll be the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Guardians struggled against the Reds, and the Astros did their job against their opponent, the final three days of the season could've been full of drama over who would get a pass in the first round of the playoffs.
This is the only the third year MLB has implemented a bye for the top two seeds. It was new to the sport in 2022 when the Guardians reached the playoffs. However, they were the third seed that season so they still had to play in the ALWS.
Having a few days off following the season finale could do wonders for this team, given how much they've relied on the bullpen all year. Now, let's see if they can catch the New York Yankees for the top seed in the American League.