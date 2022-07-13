Skip to main content

Jose Ramirez To Participate In 2022 Home Run Derby

Jose Ramirez will represent the Guardians and participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week.

You know bro, Jose Ramirez has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Jeff Passan originally broke the news on Twitter. 

This will be the first time that Jose will participate in the contest. The last player that participated in the Home Run Derby and was part of the Cleveland organization was Carlos Santana. This was back in 2019 when the All-Star game was held in Cleveland.

Ramirez joins an absolutely loaded roster of participants that includes:

  • Pete Alonso
  • Juan Soto
  • Ronald Acuna Jr.
  • Albert Pujols
  • Kyle Schwarber
  • Julio Rodriguez

There is still one more spot to be filled.

So what are Jose's chances of winning it all? He currently has 17 home runs this season and the player with the most is Schwarber with 28. Pete Alonso has the second most in the group with 23. Who knows what will happen once the pitches start getting thrown, but Ramirez has as good a chance as anyone to take home the crown.

It is still yet to be announced who will be the one throwing pitches to Ramirez. 

This is lining up to be a big All-Star week for Guardians fans. Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, and Emmanuel Clase will all be a part of the All-Star game.  

