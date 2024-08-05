Logan Allen Recalled, Cleveland Guardians Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon as they prepared for the interleague matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here are the changes to Cleveland's pitching staff.
Logan Allen Recalled From Triple-A Columbus
Logan Allen has been recalled to make his first big league start since June 30. He's filling in for Tanner Bibee, who will miss his start due to shoulder tightness.
Allen has a 5.67 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP over 18 major league starts this season. He was optioned to Triple-A to work on his command and get his confidcne abck and the lefty has shown some signs of refinding that mometum.
He has a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, walked seven, and has struck out 12 hitters over three starts at Triple-A.
Allen will be in store for a tough matchup as he goes up against a Diamondbacks lineup, which has been surging over the last month. Arizona has plenty of threats, including Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Gabriel Moreno.
Connor Gillispie Optioned To Triple-A
In Cleveland's corresponding move, Connor Gillispie has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
Gillispie made his major league debut on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, which is actually the team that drafted him in 2019. He threw 3.0 innings against his former team and gave up two hits and one earned run.