Milwaukee Brewers Urged To Try To Steal Cleveland Guardians Star
The Cleveland Guardians have a major situation brewing ahead of the upcoming MLB offseason. Shane Bieber is set to hit the open free agency market and teams are expected to try and steal him away.
Bieber has been the ace of the Guardians' staff, but missed most of this season due to an injury that required Tommy John surgery. It seems likely that Cleveland will try to bring him back this offseason, but they have never been a team to spend huge amounts of money.
Among the list of teams that could try to sign him this offseason are the Milwaukee Brewers.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News recently urged the Brewers to get involved in the Bieber sweepstakes. He thinks the veteran star pitcher is exactly the kind of target Milwaukee should be interested in.
"Because Bieber is out for the rest of this season and will begin the 2025 season on the injured list, it's very possible that the Brewers could take advantage of him being available at a discount. They will have Brandon Woodruff coming back next season, so to add another top-of-the-rotation arm would be beneficial for Milwaukee. A top two of Bieber and Woodruff could make them a serious threat to not just win the National League Central, but also make some noise in the postseason."
In the two games that Bieber pitched this season, he looked to be on track for a massive season.
He completed 12.0 innings of work, giving up no runs, one walk, and 10 hits to go along with 20 strikeouts, a 2-0 record, and a 0.92 WHIP.
During the 2022 season with the Guardians, Bieber made 21 starts. He went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.23 WHIp, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 128.0 innings pitched. The year before in 2021, he had much bigger numbers with a 2.88 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 5.5 K/BB ratio, and 128.0 innings pitched to go along with a 13-8 record in 31 starts.
Clearly, Bieber is capable of being an ace for a very good pitching staff.
All of that being said, Cleveland will want to bring him back if they can. But, it won't be easy with many teams around the league looking for elite starting arms.
Keep an eye on the Brewers as a team that could try to swoop in and sign Bieber this offseason.