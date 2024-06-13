MLB Insider Reveals What Cleveland Guardians Must Do At Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians are playing at a very high level so far during the 2024 MLB season. Heading into Friday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Guardians are 43-23 and are 5.5 games up in the American League Central division race.
While they have been impressive this season, there are still some holes that could keep them from competing for a World Series appearance.
Thinking about facing off against teams like the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in a postseason series is a daunting thought. As the team is currently built, it seems unlikely that Cleveland would beat either of those teams in the playoffs.
However, the Guardians have an opportunity to improve their roster at the MLB trade deadline in late July.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic sees a few things that Cleveland should try to do at the deadline. He believes that the team should target three different positions.
Those positions are starting pitcher and a power bat that plays a corner outfield position.
"The Guardians have established themselves as one of the top six teams in MLB this season and are now the favorites to win the AL Central. However, to make a deep run in October, they need to acquire another starting pitcher, preferably one who can miss bats, and an outfield power bat."
Along with the positions of need, Bowden suggested quite a few different potential trade targets.
Some of the names worth highlighting the most are Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet, Randy Arozarena, Luis Severino, and Michael Conforto.
All of those players would be great additions for the Guardians. They need some experience to help lead their young roster. Severino, in particular, seems like a perfect fit for the rotation. Robert would provide high-level upside both now and for the future.
It will be interesting to see what route Cleveland chooses to go ahead of the trade deadline. Bowden has been adamant about the team's need for starting pitching and corner outfield help.
Expect to hear plenty of rumors and speculation about the Guardians in the coming weeks. They may swing big on the trade market, but they also might stay patient and focus on building through youth and possibly dipping into the offseason free agency and trade market rather than paying big at the deadline.