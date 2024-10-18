Unlikely Guardians Slugger Makes All-Time MLB Postseason History
The Cleveland Guardians season has been full of magic, comebacks, improbable wins, and memorable moments. These unforgettable plays are more than just highlights; they're also making postseason history.
We all know the story by now: The Guardians rallied in Game 3 of the ALCS after the New York Yankees took the lead on back-to-back home runs by Emmanuel Clase.
First, Jhonkensy Noel tied the game for Cleveland at the bottom of the ninth, and then David Fry sent everyone home with a walk-off two-run homer in extra innings.
Fry keeps finding himself at the plate in these big moments and delivering for Cleveland.
Fry is the only player in MLB history to have two two-out, two-strike go-ahead home runs in the seventh inning or later, per OptaSTATS on X. One was obviously against the Yankees on Thursday night, and the other was in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.
Cleveland's slugger was asked about the difference between the two home runs after Thursday's walkoff, and this is what he said.
"Yeah, different. The one in Detroit I didn't know was out. And at that point I think I was the tying run in that game so I was kind of booking it making sure I get to second base. And then there was still game left in that one. So it is like let's get back in the dugout. Here we go, we got to close this one out. Obviously this one was over after, and it's a blur still," said Fry.
The Guardians are still trailing the Yankees in the series. If Cleveland wants to advance to the World Series, it'll need more big moments from David Fry.