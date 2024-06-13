NL Outfielder Emerging As Possible Cleveland Guardians Trade Target
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline continues to draw closer, rumors have begun flying around about many different teams. Of course, the Cleveland Guardians are a team that is highly expected to be a buyer ahead of the deadline.
Currently, the Guardians are 43-23 and are one of the best teams in baseball. They have legitimate World Series hopes, but could use some help in certain areas to improve their chances.
One potential position that they could look to improve at the trade deadline is acquiring a corner outfielder.
In a recent article, Jim Bowden of The Athletic suggested a handful of potential trade targets for Cleveland. Among those players that he named was San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto.
Conforto would certainly be an interesting potential target for the Guardians. He isn't a star like Luis Robert Jr. would be, but his price tag would be much cheaper and he could still make a very positive impact.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season so far, Conforto has played in 46 games. He has hit .241/.294/.431 while recording eight home runs and 22 RBI.
Granted, this wouldn't be a "flashy" move that would power Cleveland towards the World Series. However, acquiring Conforto and making another move for a starting pitcher would make a major impact. The team would still depend on players playing their best baseball in the postseason.
At 31 years old, Conforto would likely end up being a half-year rental for the Guardians. His contract ends after the 2024 season and he'll enter free agency.
Due to the fact, the price to acquire him likely will not be very steep. If Cleveland would rather make two or three moves to improve the roster instead of swing huge on one trade like Robert, this could be a very possible option.
Expect to continue seeing rumors and trade targets pop up in the coming weeks. As the trade deadline gets even closer, the rumors and talks will heat up. Conforto is definitely a name to keep an eye on when it comes to the Guardians.