Guardians’ Gavin Williams Scratched From Spring Training Start

Cleveland Guardians: Gavin Williams will not throw "for a couple of days" due to discomfort in his pitching elbow.

Nearly a month into spring training, the Cleveland Guardians have sustained multiple injuries.

Reliever Trevor Stephan (deep bone bruise in pitching elbow) and outfield prospect George Valera (strained left hamstring) both remain out. Also, starting catcher Bo Naylor recently returned from back spasms.

But now, another Cleveland player has reportedly suffered a setback.

According to Cleveland.com Guardians beat writer Paul Hoynes, Gavin Williams has been scratched from his scheduled start today due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. According to the team on X, Xzavion Curry will be starting in his place.

Per Hoynes, Williams felt the discomfort while throwing weighted balls, and will not throw “for a couple of days.”

The 24-year-old has fared well for Cleveland so far during spring training. In two starts, he has allowed a combined four hits, one earned run, and one walk, while throwing nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. Additionally, 36 of his 41 pitches have been strikes.

Feb 29, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. © Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Since the Guardians drafted him in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Williams has proven to be durable. He has not spent any time on the injured list so far during his professional career.

The right-hander looks to be a critical part of Cleveland’s starting rotation in his first full Major League season this year. Williams had a productive rookie campaign in 2023, going 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA, 81 strikeouts, a 1.26 WHIP, and a .219 opposing batting average. He also tallied a pair of double-digit strikeout performances.

The Guardians will face the Cincinnati Reds today at 4:05 p.m. EST.