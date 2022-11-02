This Day In Cleveland Baseball History: Rajai Davis 2016 World Series Game Seven Home Run

When you hear "2016 World Series," what's the first thing you think of?

Perhaps it's Rajai Davis who hit the game-tying home run off Aroldis Chapman six years ago today (November 2, 2022).

Even though the Indians didn't end up winning the game, or the Series, this memory still holds a special place in many Cleveland fans. Mainly for the underdog mentality that surrounded the entire at-bat and inning.

Watch the homer again for yourself and try not to get chills:

Davis gets a lot of credit for hitting the home run off of Chapman. However, we have to give Brandon Guyer some love too! He was the one that hit a double before Davis was at the plate.

Sidenotes, but Guyer destroyed lefthanded pitching back in 2016! He finished the season with a .336 batting average against southpaws.

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis (20) is congratulated by teammate Brandon Guyer (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Another reason that this is such a memorable event was that Davis wasn't really a power hitter. He only had 12 in the regular season. So when he made contact with Chapman's pitch and the ball quickly left the yard, everyone was shocked!

Davis clearly wasn't trying to hit a home run either and just wanted to put the ball in play. Look how high is choking up on the bat!

There also wasn't a more dominant closer in baseball at the time Aroldis Chapman. He held a 1.55 ERA, 0.862 WHIP, and struck out 90 batters in only 58 innings pitched back in 2016. On paper, Davis should have been a favorable matchup for Chapman and the Cubs.

Even though the ending of the series didn't go Cleveland's way, every fan can remember where they were when this home run was hit. I can still hear Joe Buck's, "and it's gone" call in my head.

How was this already six years ago? I remember that World Series and more specifically that playoff run like it was last week!

With the promise this Guardians team has shown, it wouldn't be surprising if we see Cleveland back in the Fall Classic sometime soon.

