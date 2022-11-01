Why Steven Kwan's Gold Glove Is Special For The Guardians Franchise

Steven Kwan is only the second Cleveland rookie to win a Gold Glove Award. The other winner was current Cleveland coach Sandy Alomar.

It's not every season that a player wins a Gold Glove. Some will play in the MLB for years and never even get nominated never mind actually win the award.

Steven Kwan managed to put all of this aside and go out and win a Gold Glove in left field in his first season playing Major League Baseball! I mean, that's what every kid dreams of doing and Kwan is living that fantasy right now.

This Gold Glove Award is definitely an incredible accomplishment for Kwan, but it's also special for the Cleveland Franchise too. The only other rookie to ever win a Gold Glove was Sandy Alomar Jr. back in 1990.

Considering the legend that Alomar has become in the city of Cleveland, Kwan sharing these honors with him is a great nod to two fantastic players. It also must be a great feeling for Alomar, who coached Kwan at first base in his rookie season, to see him blossom into the star that he's become so quickly.

Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As sentimental as it is, Kwan certainly does deserve the award too!

Compared to the rest of baseball, he ranked in the 96 percentile in outs above average, the 91st percentile in outfield jump, and the 78th percentile in sprint speed. Kwan also had eight outfield assists and only four errors all season.

Remember, Kwan is just a rookie and already a Gold Glove winner. At this point, there truly is no limit to his potential.

