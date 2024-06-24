Why Are The Guardians Hitting More Home Runs This Season?
The Cleveland Guardians' lack of power and pop has been hot button topic over the last few seasons. In 2022 they hit the second fewest home runs with 127 and in 2023 they were last in baseball with just 124.
However, the narrative has shifted for the 2024 Guardians. Through 75 games, the Guardians have hit the sixth most home runs in the American League with 88.
This is a dramatic turnaround from where they were just a few months ago. So what’s the reason for Cleveland’s newfound pop?
If you ask the team, it all comes down to development and knowing who they are as players
“It’s hard to say,” said Steven Kwan. “It could be multiple things. Maybe we’re just starting to pitchers more, more experience, good plans. It’s hard to point to one thing. But yeah, the numbers all speak for themselves which is pretty cool.”
“Experience, understanding the player you are and the player you want to become, and learning your swing a little bit more each and every year,” is Josh Naylor rationale’s for the increase in homer. “Through and through, our whole lineup I think has just grown year-to-year and it’s understanding that you can evolve as a player as the game goes on.”
“Power comes with age and experience,” said Stephen Vogt on Sunday afternoon. “Our guys are young and they’re continuing every day to get a little bit older, a little more experienced. As you continue to stockpile that stuff you’re going to really understand what pitches they can drive.”
It’s easy to forget just how young the Guardians are because of how well they’ve been playing this season. All of these comments should also make fans excited for the team's ceiling as a whole as they all continue to get better.